DeAndre Square to Rams as UDFA; Jacquez Jones gets camp invite with Falcons

Kentucky Wildcats linebacker DeAndre Square has reportedly signed with the Los Angeles Rams after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Square was among the top linebackers on the UDFA market and ended the 2022 season with 58 tackles, three tackles for a loss, and one sack. In 2021, Square had his best season, posting 81 tackles, 9.5 of which were for a loss, and three sacks.

Ryan Talbot reported the news on Square.

Per source, LB DeAndre Square is signing with the Los Angeles #Rams. Square was one of the top UDFAs on the market. — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) April 30, 2023

The Rams are in a rebuilding phase and could have Square help usher in a new era in the middle of their defense. Square may be key in replacing 6-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Square spent five seasons with the Cats and was instrumental in their success in the SEC, having been to a bowl game in each of his seasons in Lexington.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Square should have ample size and speed to impress and hopefully find a home in LA for the long-term future.

Square’s linebacker mate of the last two seasons is also getting a shot at the NFL.

Per Aaron Wilson, Jacquez Jones has scored a rookie camp invite with the Atlanta Falcons.

A camp invite means Jones needs to impress at an upcoming minicamp to earn a contract that gets him into Atlanta’s training camp.

#Falcons invited Jacquez Jones to their rookie minicamp, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2023

This past season, Jones and Square both eclipsed 300 tackles for their careers, one of the biggest milestones a defensive player can reach at the collegiate level.

Jones actually got a good chunk of his in three seasons at Ole Miss (2018-20), where he racked up 182 tackles in 30 games.

After transferring to Kentucky (2021-22), Jones finished his first year as a Wildcat with a career-high 82 tackles to go with four pass deflections, 3.5 tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble forced, and one fumble recovery.

Another highlight was Jones’ game-sealing pass deflection in the 20-13 win over Florida, Kentucky’s first home win over the Gators since 1986.

This past season saw Jones play in just seven games due to injury, finishing with 37 tackles, one interception, one sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Best of luck to these former Cats as they look to fulfill their NFL dreams!

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. GO CATS!!!