Kentucky OL Tashawn Manning to Ravens and gets signing bonus, per report

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially over, but that doesn’t mean we are finished getting news about former Kentucky Wildcats finding an NFL home.

Immediately following the draft, several players that go undrafted end up signing with a team and will have a chance to make the final roster.

That is the case for former Kentucky offensive lineman Tashawn Manning, who went undrafted. However, it did not take long for him to find a landing spot.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Manning has signed with the Baltimore Ravens in a deal that includes a $20,000 signing bonus, and a $20,000 base salary guaranteed.

The biggest knock on Manning heading into the draft was his athletic limitations. Despite that, it was still surprising to see him go undrafted with how long and powerful he is.

Manning was projected as a Round 6-7 pick, but fortunately, he was quickly picked up by the Ravens.