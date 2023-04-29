Former Kentucky Wildcats light up Warriors as Kings extend series to Game 7

The Sacramento Kings won two straight home games to kick off their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors, the defending NBA Champions.

The Kings then lost three straight as the Warriors’ championship pedigree became more noticeable. A Game 6 at the Chase Center was supposed to be the end of the series, especially as the Kings were 6.5-point underdogs ahead of the battle.

However, former Wildcats Malik Monk, De’Aaron Fox, and Trey Lyles had different plans in mind.

Monk had a team-high 28 points and was only outdone by Stephen Curry’s 29 points. Fox went for 26 points on 10-for-18 shooting and was 2-for-5 from deep. The first-time All-Star guard ranks sixth in the NBA postseason in scoring, averaging 29.3 points per game.

On top of that, Lyles was tied for the fourth-most points on the team with 12, shooting 5-for-10 from the field and 2-for-6 from deep in 27 minutes. He sat third on the team in rebounds with nine as well.

The Kings forced a Game 7, and they will get to host that at the Golden 1 Center. The bigger development in Game 6 was the Warriors' lack of efficiency offensively.

While the Kings put it on the Dubs and won 118-99, the Warriors shot just 37.2% from the field and 31.3% from deep. Although they’ll be on the road, I wouldn’t expect the Warriors to repeat those struggles in Game 7.

That said, the Kings, who were led for much of the season by Fox and Monk, have a solid duo of former Cats on their roster and should be able to have them as the face of the franchise in the years to come.

