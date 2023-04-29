Carrington Valentine to Packers in the NFL Draft

Carrington Valentine is an NFL player!

With the 232nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Valentine was selected by the Green Bay Packers!

Valentine joins Will Levis (33rd overall to Tennessee Titans) and Chris Rodriguez Jr. (193rd to Washington Commanders) as three Wildcats to hear their names called during the draft.

The 5-foot-11, 192-pound Valentine was a two-year starter over the past two years at Kentucky, though the class of 2020 recruit did log significant reps as a true freshman.

Valentine led Kentucky with 10 pass breakups in 2022 to go with 48 total tackles, one interception, one tackle for loss, and one sack in 12 games (he opted out of the bowl game). He logged a 4.44-second 40-time at his March 24th pro day after having a 39-inch vertical with a 10-8 broad jump at the NFL Combine.

For his career, Valentine recorded 119 tackles, 16 pass breakups, two sacks, and an interception in 35 games (25 starts).

Best of luck to Carrington Valentine as he begins his pro career!

