Elite recruit Ron Holland decommits from Texas

The NFL Draft and NBA Playoffs may be the focus of the sports world as we head into the weekend, but some major college basketball news just broke.

Five-star forward and former Kentucky Wildcats recruit Ron Holland has requested a release from his NLI with the Texas Longhorns. He will still consider Texas now that his recruitment is reopened.

Holland committed to Texas in November of 2022 when Chris Beard was still the head coach, picking the Horns over the UCLA Bruins and Arkansas Razorbacks. After Beard was hired, Texas went with assistant Rodney Terry as the team’s head coach for much of last season, then signed him to a five-year contract once their season concluded.

The Wildcats were once firmly in the mix for the 6-foot-8, 200-pound Texas native before being cut last October, even making his top five before being ousted from his final three. He’s ranked as high as second overall in the 2023 class at ESPN. 247 Sports Composite has him ranked fourth overall. Both services have him ranked as the No. 1 power forward.

Kentucky could be in desperate need of another big man if Hunter Dickinson goes elsewhere and Oscar Tshiebwe stays in the NBA Draft, so you have to think John Calipari is making a call to Holland.

Will Holland actually consider Kentucky? That remains to be seen, but this will be one of the biggest college hoops storylines to follow until a decision is reached.

It is worth pointing out that Holland was considering the NBA G-League Ignite — they were in his top five — though he cut them from his final three.

