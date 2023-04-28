Jordan Dingle a transfer option for Kentucky? And a note on Tyrin Lawrence

With some big-name players coming off the board over the last few weeks, one thing remains true; the portal never rests.

That is the case on this Friday morning, as Pennsylvania guard Jordan Dingle has entered his name into the transfer portal. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports had the report.

Dingle, a 6-foot-3 and 195-pound guard out of Valley Stream (NY), immediately becomes one of the top players in the portal. His numbers back up that ranking as well.

Source: Penn's Jordan Dingle will enter the transfer portal. Averaged 23.4 PPG last season and was second in the country in scoring.



The 6-3 Dingle immediately becomes one of the most coveted transfers on the market. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 28, 2023

Second in the country in scoring this past season for the Quakers, Dingle averaged 23.4 points per game on 46/36/86 shooting splits. He also added 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Outside of Kentucky’s need for a solid go-to scorer on next season's roster, Dingle and John Calipari already have a solid connection we have seen work out for the Cats in the past.

Similar to DJ Wagner and Adou Thiero, Dingle’s father also played for Coach Calipari during his time at UMASS.

There is obviously a way to go to where Dingle will land, but that early connection is something to keep an eye on.

Dingle is not the only guard for the BBN to keep an eye on in the portal either. According to Kyle Tucker, Kentucky also has some interest in Vanderbilt Commodores transfer guard Tyrin Lawrence. So much so that some rival coaches are concerned, according to Tucker’s report.

One more portal possibility for Kentucky:



Rival coaches at EYBL last week had concern about UK's apparent interest in Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence.



Last 20 games, averaged 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.6 turnovers, shot 51% F, 41% 3s and 78% FTs. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 28, 2023

Fans will likely remember Lawrence as he dropped 21 points and 18 points in the last two meetings between the two programs last season.

It now seems that Kentucky will be looking to add a talented, proven scorer from the portal to pair alongside the freshman class. Dingle and Lawrence both seem to be great options to add.

In the meantime, check out these two potential Kentucky transfer options in action!

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. And Go Cats!!!