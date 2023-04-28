Friday Headlines: Where does Will Levis land?

Former Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis is all over the headlines, but not for the reason we hoped or expected.

Levis, who many thought would be one of the first few players off the board, had cameras on him in the green room most of the night as he continued to slide down the board as three quarterbacks were selected ahead of him.

The Panthers took Bryce Young at 1, followed by the Texans drafting CJ Stroud at 2, and the Colts drafting Anthony Richardson at 4. After that, Levis continued to fall as teams like the Titans, Patriots, Vikings, and others who were considered to be possibly in the first round QB market decided to go elsewhere.

Now on Day 2, we’ll see where Levis ends up.

Looking at the first several picks of Round 2, there are several possible options.

The Lions, Rams, Seahawks, Raiders, Saints, and Titans all pick in the top 10 of Round 2, and while none are definitely in the QB market, all could be possible options.

We could also see a team like the Patriots trade up from the 46th pick or the Buccaneers at 50.

Regardless, it was sad to see Levis continue to fall last night, but for a guy who is known for playing with a chip on his shoulder, this should only serve as more fuel to prove the doubters wrong.

Tweet of the Day

Will Levis… God makes no mistakes. You will be great. — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) April 28, 2023

Sauce Gardner has some words for Will Levis.

Headlines

