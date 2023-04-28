Twitter reactions to Will Levis being selected by the Tennessee Titans

Will Levis unfortunately slipped in the 2023 NFL Draft, but after having to wait until Day 2, Levis was selected with the 33rd overall pick by the Tennessee Titans after a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.
Levis transferred to Kentucky from Penn State and became a superstar in Lexington, putting together an outstanding junior season when he completed 66% of his passes for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also added 376 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.
Levis’ 2022 campaign didn’t go as well as his first season in Lexington, but Levis dealt with a lot of factors like injuries, poor offensive line play, and the loss of Liam Coen and Wan’Dale Robinson that contributed to the 2022 struggles.
For his senior season, Levis finished with a 65.4% completion percentage for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns in 11 games.
Let’s check out some Twitter reactions to the whirlwind last 24 hours for the new Titans QB.
QB @will_levis with a message of gratitude to #BBN on the eve of the #NFLDraft. pic.twitter.com/GoRRssj2gI— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 27, 2023
Couldn’t be happening to a better dude @will_levis #NFLDraft #BBN pic.twitter.com/gxYuKSwBj7— Liam Coen (@LiamCoen) April 27, 2023
QB @will_levis and family at the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/T8DmnaqbR7— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 27, 2023
.@LiamCoen and @PSchrags on @nflnetwork @gmfb this morning: "Come to Big Blue Nation!"— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 27, 2023
Good insight on @will_levis too! pic.twitter.com/myKTEtxGAK
Don’t understand Richardson over Levis but I guess time will tell— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 28, 2023
TITAN UP!!!!!!!!!!!!— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) April 28, 2023
Will Levis is a Titan. Time to make them pay. pic.twitter.com/RrxFKm0Vpr— Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) April 28, 2023
WILL LEVIS IS OFFICIALLY A TENNESSEE TITAN pic.twitter.com/yHOWWzYxqS— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2023
Last night was brutal and embarrassing for Will Levis, but in the end:— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 28, 2023
Three-star recruit who was stuck as the backup at Penn State spent two years at Kentucky and became the No. 33 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
That’s a huge success story. https://t.co/AeJPKjW4uE
No state income tax @will_levis plus youre a free agent one year earlier. As a financial genius I can tell you that your going to make more money than if you had gotten drafted in the first round— PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) April 28, 2023
Here we go! The #Titans have traded up to select... #Kentucky QB Will Levis.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023
Terms of the trade: No. 33 and 81 for 41, 72 and 2024 3rd.
April 28, 2023
Lots of Tennessee fans having to now cheer for Will Levis isn't nothing.— Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) April 28, 2023
High velocity passer— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 28, 2023
Power arm
Drive into window throws
Toughness
Productive runner
: 2023 #NFLDraft – April 27-29 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/cKw55vGBFO
Kentucky ➡️ Tennessee— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 28, 2023
33rd pick Will Levis headed to the Titans pic.twitter.com/27FGWTknSm
This is why the @Titans traded up for @UKFootball's Will Levis pic.twitter.com/gYd6nGhsi4— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 28, 2023
A Sea of Blue has all the Kentucky Wildcats news and analysis you need, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. GO CATS!!!
Loading comments...