Twitter reactions to Will Levis being selected by the Tennessee Titans

Will Levis unfortunately slipped in the 2023 NFL Draft, but after having to wait until Day 2, Levis was selected with the 33rd overall pick by the Tennessee Titans after a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

Levis transferred to Kentucky from Penn State and became a superstar in Lexington, putting together an outstanding junior season when he completed 66% of his passes for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also added 376 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Levis’ 2022 campaign didn’t go as well as his first season in Lexington, but Levis dealt with a lot of factors like injuries, poor offensive line play, and the loss of Liam Coen and Wan’Dale Robinson that contributed to the 2022 struggles.

For his senior season, Levis finished with a 65.4% completion percentage for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns in 11 games.

Let’s check out some Twitter reactions to the whirlwind last 24 hours for the new Titans QB.

QB @will_levis with a message of gratitude to #BBN on the eve of the #NFLDraft. pic.twitter.com/GoRRssj2gI — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 27, 2023

Don’t understand Richardson over Levis but I guess time will tell — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 28, 2023

Will Levis is a Titan. Time to make them pay. pic.twitter.com/RrxFKm0Vpr — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) April 28, 2023

Last night was brutal and embarrassing for Will Levis, but in the end:



Three-star recruit who was stuck as the backup at Penn State spent two years at Kentucky and became the No. 33 overall pick in the NFL Draft.



That’s a huge success story. https://t.co/AeJPKjW4uE — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 28, 2023

Here we go! The #Titans have traded up to select... #Kentucky QB Will Levis.



Terms of the trade: No. 33 and 81 for 41, 72 and 2024 3rd. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023

