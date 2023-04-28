 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Twitter reactions to Will Levis being selected by the Tennessee Titans

Levis is headed to the Music City!

By Adam Haste and Ethan DeWitt
/ new
Will Levis Drew Brown - Sea of Blue

Will Levis unfortunately slipped in the 2023 NFL Draft, but after having to wait until Day 2, Levis was selected with the 33rd overall pick by the Tennessee Titans after a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

Levis transferred to Kentucky from Penn State and became a superstar in Lexington, putting together an outstanding junior season when he completed 66% of his passes for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also added 376 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Levis’ 2022 campaign didn’t go as well as his first season in Lexington, but Levis dealt with a lot of factors like injuries, poor offensive line play, and the loss of Liam Coen and Wan’Dale Robinson that contributed to the 2022 struggles.

For his senior season, Levis finished with a 65.4% completion percentage for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns in 11 games.

Let’s check out some Twitter reactions to the whirlwind last 24 hours for the new Titans QB.

