Where Kentucky commits stand in Rivals’ final 2023 rankings

John Calipari is bringing in the No. 1 overall recruiting class for the 2023-24 season as the Kentucky Wildcats look to bounce back after another first-weekend exit from the NCAA Tournament.

As we near the time for the class of 2023 to arrive on campus, Rivals has released their final ranking of the 2023 prospects.

USC commit Isaiah Collier held on to his No. 1 overall ranking, but there was a lot of movement after that.

Aaron Bradshaw jumped up three spots to become the highest-ranked Kentucky commit in the 2023 class, as he is the No. 2 overall player.

Justin Edwards also moved up in the rankings as he moved up one spot to become the No. 3 overall player.

DJ Wagner saw his ranking fall three spots as he is now outside the top-5 coming in at No. 6 overall.

Rob Dillingham, like Wagner, also slipped in the latest update as he fell seven spots to No. 14 overall.

Reed Sheppard joins Wagner and Dillingham in the group that saw their ranking slip, as he is now ranked as the No. 26 overall player.

You can check out the full updated Rivals150 rankings here.

