Will Levis’ toe may be the reason he’s sliding in the 2023 NFL Draft

There was some late-week excitement that Kentucky Wildcats QB Will Levis could jump to the No. 1 overall selection, which the Carolina Panthers used on Alabama Crimson Tide star Bryce Young, but that appears to have all been smoke, as the 6-foot-3 quarterback slid outside of the top 10 and continues to fall.

Levis has the intangibles to be one of the draft’s best quarterbacks, but the problem could lie in his injury history.

Apparently, a few teams are worried about a left toe injury that caused him to miss a few games with the Wildcats, per ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen.

Will Levis’ left toe that caused him to miss two games last year was “problematic “ for one team that considered him.

Levis says the “toe has healed” and good to go.

Another team believes Levis could manage it but thought surgery would need discussion after season.

Levis clearly didn’t see it as a problem, but that’s not how teams looking to use their first-round pick on the Kentucky standout saw it. Levis has arguably the strongest arm in the draft, and that will undoubtedly help him at the highest level.

Widely projected as a first-round pick and commonly mocked in the top five, Levis didn’t think his toe injury was cause for concern, and while he may disagree, for now, that doesn’t matter.

He has continued to fall from where almost every analyst expected him to go. Levis is looking like an early Day 2 draft pick.