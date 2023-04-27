Bleav in Kentucky talks NBA Playoffs, Will Levis, and more

It’s one of the most beautiful times of the year, as we’re being treated to another spectacular NBA Playoffs, while the NFL Draft is kicking off in Kansas City.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy and Jalen Whitlow discussed a very exciting time in sports, which has also included some major storylines with several former Kentucky Wildcats.

On the show, the guys discussed:

The NFL Draft begins.

Where will Will Levis land?

Kentucky Tennis beats Georgia for the SEC Championship.

The NBA postseason rolls on with former Cats stealing the show.

The CATSPY Awards.

And more!

Catch the full episode below, and subscribe on the Bleav Podcast Network, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and on Spotify!

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links news, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!