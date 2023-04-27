Thursday Headlines: NFL Draft Edition

Tonight is the first round of the NFL Draft, and while Kentucky Wildcats fans may be watching to see what their favorite NFL team does, the Big Blue Nation will also be paying attention to see where former UK QB Will Levis will land.

Levis is projected all over the board, but will almost certainly hear his name called tonight. While some betting odds were trending for him to be the #1 overall pick, that seems unlikely as the heavy favorite to be the first overall pick is Alabama QB Bryce Young.

After that, anything can happen, though. Some believe Levis could go #2 overall to the Texans. Some believe he’s a lock to go #4 overall to the Colts. There's some talk that the Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, or New England Patriots could make a move to land the former Cat.

Team fit makes all the difference in the world for quarterback prospects, so I hope Levis ends up in a spot where he can be in a position to succeed. Personally, I think that’s a franchise that won’t rush him into action, exercising patience as he adjusts to the pro game and is able to deploy weapons around him.

We’ll see where he lands, but nonetheless, this is a big night for Levis and the Kentucky Football program.

It also is setting up to be quite an interesting first round in the NFL Draft. There are some talks we could see even more trades than usual, so it should be an interesting few hours to see the NFL’s future stars see where they will start their careers.

The NFL Draft will begin tonight at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.

Tweet of the Day

Oh Captain, My Captain



Can’t wait to see who steals @will_levis tomorrow pic.twitter.com/HjhVqHKQwr — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) April 26, 2023

Still a lot of unknowns on where Levis will land.

