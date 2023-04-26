Will Levis rises in Mel Kiper Jr.’s final NFL Draft QB rankings

The NFL Draft is finally here, and the Kentucky Wildcats are likely to hear another football star have their name called early on Thursday night.

After Josh Allen went No. 7 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, the Kentucky Football program is hoping to hear another superstar hear their name called several picks earlier in Will Levis.

After a couple of seasons in Lexington, Levis has become one of the more polarizing figures in this season's draft class. Some love his intangibles and athletic traits, while others question how good of a talent he really is.

According to Mel Kiper of ESPN, Levis is now the No. 2 quarterback heading into the draft on Thursday evening.

My top 10 quarterbacks in this class https://t.co/mGbfB6ZPXw pic.twitter.com/dnW7WK7xOA — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) April 26, 2023

Sitting right behind Bryce Young, there have been some rumblings over the last several days that Levis may actually end up going first overall to the Carolina Panthers.

If the Panthers do go ahead and select Young, it won't be long before the BBN will have to wait to hear Levis’s name, as many experts expect the UK QB to come off the board either No. 2 overall to the Texans or No. 4 overall to the Indianapolis Colts.

It won't be long before we find out where Levis is headed now, but Kiper’s updated rankings solidify a lot of the rumblings and momentum that has been happening this week behind the scenes heading into the draft.

Go here for Mel Kiper’s full QB rankings for the 2023 NFL Draft.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Hit us up at seaofblue@gmail.com. GO CATS!!!