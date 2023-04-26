Meleek Thomas earns an offer from Kentucky

Offers are starting to pour in for players across the country after an opening weekend of the AAU season.

With Kentucky Wildcats coaches appearing at both the Adidas and Nike EYBL events this past weekend, John Calipari is starting to narrow in on the top targets in the 2024 and 2025 classes.

One of those players is five-star point guard Meleek Thomas.

After an impressive weekend at the EYBL event in Atlanta, with the New Heights Lightning, Thomas picked up an offer from Kentucky this afternoon, according to Andrew Slater.

Thomas, a 6-foot-4 and 175-pound guard from Midland (PA), has started to see the offers roll in since the beginning of April. Since April 5th, the talented guard has secured offers from Michigan, Xavier, UCONN, Duke, and Tennessee. Now after adding a Kentucky offer, it would be fair to assume some more will be coming in the next few weeks.

Although Thomas recently called Duke his “dream school,” one would have to think UK and Calipari believe they can make a run here in the early stages of his recruitment.

Thomas is currently a five-star recruit in the class of 2025 and the No. 6 overall player by 247 Sports Composite. They also rank him as the No. 1 overall point guard in the class.

Check out some of his highlights below!

