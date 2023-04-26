Sahvir Wheeler commits to Washington

Kentucky Wildcats point guard Sahivr Wheeler has found his new home, and it’s with another former Cat.

On Wednesday, Wheeler committed to Washington, where he will team up with Keion Brooks after he joined the Huskies during the 2022 offseason. Wheeler made the announcement on The Chop Shop HTX.

Both Brooks and Wheeler have one year of eligibility remaining, thanks to the free COVID-19 season.

Wheeler began his college career at Georgia in 2019, then transferred to Kentucky in 2021. He averaged 10.1 points, 6.9 assists, and 2.6 rebounds for a Wildcat team that won 26 games and earned a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This past season, Wheeler averaged 7.7 points, 5.6 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 41.7% from the field and 36.6% from deep in 14 games. He began the season as Kentucky’s starting point guard but eventually lost that role to Cason Wallace.

Then in early February, Wheeler suffered an ankle injury that would sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Best of luck to Wheeler and Brooks as they look to end their college careers on a high note at Washington!

