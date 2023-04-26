Tomiwa Durojaiye enters the transfer portal

The Kentucky Wildcats are losing another player to the transfer portal as defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye has entered the portal.

“I would like to thank Coach Stoops, Coach White, and the rest of Kentucky football for an unbelievable opportunity,” Durojaiye said. “This past year I’ve grown as a person, player and made lifetime friendships and memories. With that being said after much thought and consideration, I will be entering the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility.”

I have officially entered the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility left❤️ pic.twitter.com/ngD3ejlsoN — Tomiwa Durojaiye (@TomiwaDurojaiye) April 26, 2023

Durojaiye was a three-star recruit out of high school and originally picked the Cats over South Carolina, Michigan, Arkansas, West Virginia, and Missouri, among others.

During the 2022 season, the redshirt freshman played in three games, including Miami (Ohio), Youngstown State, and Iowa.

Looking at Kentucky’s defensive line, it is deep and a clear strength for the Cats heading into the 2023 season. Durojaiye most likely felt like he was not going to be getting a ton of reps and decided to find a new home through the portal.

Best of luck to Durojaiye as he finds his next home!