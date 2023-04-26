 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Headlines: Devin Booker Edition

Booker was on fire for his team’s opening round vs. LAC.

By John Morgan Francis
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker just put together one of the better opening rounds of the NBA playoffs we’ve ever seen. His No. 4 seed Phoenix Suns dropped the opening game of the series to the Los Angeles Clippers, but were able to string together four consecutive wins (including their 136-130 win last night) to advance to the second round.

The former Kentucky Wildcat was the star of the series, going nuclear against a Clippers team ranked just outside the Top-10 in team defense this season. Booker averaged 37.2 points, 6.4 assists and 5 rebounds — all while being incredibly efficient. He shot 60.2% from the floor, 46.7% from behind the arc and 85.7% from the free throw line.

Booker simply had his way with the Clippers and was the driving force of the four-game stretch where the Suns simply couldn’t be stopped. He utilized the three ball, but made a point to get to the free throw line while also finding his mid-range shot and attacking the paint. His display of how to score the basketball was a real gem in this series.

Next up, Booker and his Suns will face the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets. Denver is coming off a 4-1 series win of their own, beating Karl-Anthony Towns and the No. 8 seed Minnesota Timberwolves. That series will begin Saturday with a time yet to be released.

Tweet of the Day

Sort of a crazy stat.

