Labaron Philon receiving interest from Kentucky

The AAU season has gotten underway, as college coaches travel around the country to get some early looks at players in the 2024 & 2025 classes.

That was the case for the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff as they made appearances at the Adidas circuit and the Nike EYBL event this past weekend.

A new name has also popped up on the radar for the BBN in the 2024 class in Labaron Philon.

Philon, who just recently decommitted from Auburn, caught up with Travis Branham of 247 Sports this weekend and mentioned that he has been hearing from Kentucky along other top programs in the country, including Kansas, UCONN, Houston, Arizona, and several others.

When Branham asked what he is looking for as he restarts his recruiting process, here is what Philon had to say;

“Just find a coach that wants to take me in, wants me to be a leader and true point guard to their team and community, love around the fanbase walking around the campus and visits is a great thing.”

In the class of 2024, the Kentucky staff is looking to land a commitment from several top-10 prospects in Tre Johnson and Boogie Fland. But adding a solid talent such as Philon is appealing, especially from a depth standpoint.

Philon, a 6-foot-4 and 177-pound point guard, is currently ranked as a four-star prospect in the 2024 class. According to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, he is considered the No. 41 overall player in the class.

Check out some of his highlights below!

