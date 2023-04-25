 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Small update on Hunter Dickinson following visit to Kentucky

The waiting game rolls on.

By Jason Marcum
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hunter Dickinson has concluded his official visit with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Unfortunately, it does not appear a commitment is imminent, and there will likely be at least one more visit for the Michigan Wolverines center.

According to The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker and our own Tristan Pharis, Dickinson had a good visit with Kentucky but is still planning to take more visits. The next scheduled visit is with Villanova, which takes place Friday.

Dickinson played at DeMatha Catholic in high school with current Villanova guard Justin Moore.

The other schools in the running for Dickinson include the Kansas Jayhawks, Maryland Terrapins, and Georgetown Hoyas.

This past season in Ann Arbor, the 7-foot-1 Dickinson averaged 18.5 points, a career-high 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Among his most notable performances include:

  • 23 points, seven rebounds, five blocks, and two assists in a loss to Virginia.
  • 32 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks, and two assists in a win over Maryland.
  • 26 points, 11 boards, two blocks, and two assists in a win over Ohio State.
  • 23 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks in a loss to Kentucky.

For his career, Dickinson is averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 blocks per outing.

Now, the waiting game continues for John Calipari and Co. as they look to finish off the 2023-24 Kentucky basketball roster.

