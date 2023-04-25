Small update on Hunter Dickinson following visit to Kentucky

Hunter Dickinson has concluded his official visit with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Unfortunately, it does not appear a commitment is imminent, and there will likely be at least one more visit for the Michigan Wolverines center.

According to The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker and our own Tristan Pharis, Dickinson had a good visit with Kentucky but is still planning to take more visits. The next scheduled visit is with Villanova, which takes place Friday.

Dickinson played at DeMatha Catholic in high school with current Villanova guard Justin Moore.

FWIW, vibes were good on Hunter Dickinson’s Kentucky visit, but I’ve heard all his trips described as “poker faced.”



Hit Maryland and Georgetown previously (unofficial). Kansas and Kentucky the last few days. Villanova next. And maybe one more mystery visit.



So we wait. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 25, 2023

This doesn’t mean he will rush into a decision. He still wants to do his “due diligence”. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) April 25, 2023

The other schools in the running for Dickinson include the Kansas Jayhawks, Maryland Terrapins, and Georgetown Hoyas.

This past season in Ann Arbor, the 7-foot-1 Dickinson averaged 18.5 points, a career-high 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Among his most notable performances include:

23 points, seven rebounds, five blocks, and two assists in a loss to Virginia.

32 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks, and two assists in a win over Maryland.

26 points, 11 boards, two blocks, and two assists in a win over Ohio State.

23 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks in a loss to Kentucky.

For his career, Dickinson is averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 blocks per outing.

Now, the waiting game continues for John Calipari and Co. as they look to finish off the 2023-24 Kentucky basketball roster.

