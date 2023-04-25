Kentucky listed as good fit for Vanderbilt transfer guard Tyrin Lawrence

On Monday, Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyrin Lawrence entered the transfer portal, becoming the latest in a mass exodus out of Vanderbilt.

Lawrence had a breakout junior season with the Commodores, averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 56% on two-point shots (69.4% at the rim) and 36% from three.

In the three games against Kentucky this season, Lawrence averaged 17 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 54% from the field.

After Lawrence entered the portal, Isaac Trotter of 247 Sports broke down the teams that make the most sense for Lawrence.

The list featured seven SEC schools, including a potential return to Vanderbilt. However, the list also some big-name programs, including the likes of Kansas and Texas.

One of the seven SEC schools included was the Kentucky Wildcats, as Trotter believes Kentucky will be in the market for Lawrence if Antonio Reeves does not return.

“If Antonio Reeves chooses to stay in the NBA Draft, Kentucky will be in the market for a veteran guard. Even before Reeves’ decision, Kentucky might be on the prowl for another guard after CJ Fredrick opted to transfer to Cincinnati. Lawrence checks off every box for Kentucky, but it could force a tough conversation with some of Kentucky’s ballyhooed recruiting class.”

You can check out the entire list of best fits for Lawrence here.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.