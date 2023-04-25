Tuesday Headlines: CATSPY Awards Edition

Last night was the 21st annual CATSPY Awards, recognizing athlete achievements on the field and in the classroom at the University of Kentucky.

The annual awards ceremony highlights the best and brightest of the University of Kentucky Athletics.

We have a full list of award recipients from last night, courtesy of UK Athletics.

Community Service Award

Kenneth Horsey, Football

Tori Orcutt, Women’s Swimming and Diving

Scholar-Athletes of the Year

Kaitlin DeGuzman, Gymnastics

Lauren Poole, Women’s Swimming and Diving

Caitlin Brooks, Women’s Swimming and Diving

Aaron Withrow, Men’s Cross Country

Academic Teams of the Year

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Men’s Golf

Bill Keightley Assist Award

JT Orem, Women’s Basketball

Clay Ferguson, Men’s Basketball (Athletic Training)

Callie Blandford, Swimming and Diving

Maigan Willams, Track and Field

Heart of a Wildcat

Wendell and Vickie Bell

Mike Lyden Courage Award

Chris Oats

Scratch Award

Ellie Eades, Women’s Tennis

Makenzie Wilson, Gymnastics

Heman Nama, Men’s Tennis

Supporting Role

Maddie Berezowitz, Volleyball

Antonio Reeves, Men’s Basketball

Marissa Wenzler, Women’s Golf

Alex Degen, Baseball

Female Newcomer of the Year

Sofia Ceccarello, Rifle

Male Newcomer of the Year

Casper Mols, Men’s Soccer

Levi Sandidge, Men’s Swimming and Diving

Jordan Anthony, Men’s Track and Field

Deone Walker, Football

Blue Heart Award

Blair Green, Women’s Basketball

Trevin Wallace, Football

Kaitlin DeGuzman, Gymnastics

Bailey Bunn, Gymnastics

CJ Fredrick, Men’s Basketball

Female Athlete of the Year

Abby Steiner, Women’s Track and Field

Male Athlete of the Year

Liam Draxl, Men’s Tennis

Elite Performance Award

Ellie Eades, women’s tennis – Clinching point in Kentucky’s upset vs. South Carolina, advancing UK to the quarterfinals of the SEC Women’s Tennis Tournament

Azhani Tealer, volleyball – Set new school record for blocks assists with 13 vs. South Carolina

Stephanie Schoonover, softball – No-hitter vs. top-25 ranked North Texas with a school-record 18 strikeouts

Raena Worley, gymnastics – Second-highest all-around score in school history at NCAA Regionals with a 39.775

Sofia Ceccarello, rifle – Won gold at GARC Championships with a career-high tying 599 in air rifle

Abby Steiner, women’s track and field – 2022 NCAA Outdoor Champion in 200-meter dash, holding collegiate record

Masai Russell, women’s track and field – Set collegiate record this season in 100-meter hurdles and finished second at NCAA Indoor Championships in 60-meter hurdles

Karimah Davis, Dajour Miles, Abby Steiner, Alexis Holmes, women’s track and field – Broke the collegiate record in 4X400 relay en route to SEC gold

Oscar Tshiebwe, men’s basketball – First Wildcat with 35-points, 20-rebound game since 1976 (37pts/24rebs vs. UGA)

Chris Rodriguez, Jr., football – 31 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns in win over No. 16 Mississippi State

Taha Baadi, men’s tennis – Come-from-behind, third-set tiebreaking victory helped UK defeat No. 1 Virginia

Levi Sandidge, men’s swimming and diving – First UK swimmer since 2006 to earn gold at SEC Championships, winning 1650 freestyle

Keaton Daniel, men’s track and field – SEC outdoor pole vault champion in 2022 and indoor pole vault champion in 2023

Alex Goff, men’s golf – Finished second individually at the 2023 SEC Men’s Golf Championship

Teams of the Year

Men’s Tennis – NCAA National Runners-Up, SEC Tournament Champions

Gymnastics – NCAA National Semifinals, No. 6 Final Ranking

Rifle – Third Place, NCAA Championships, Great America Rifle Conference Regular-Season Champions

Men’s Soccer – Sun Belt Regular-Season and Tournament Champions, Undefeated Regular Season, NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Women’s Track and Field – Third Place, NCAA Outdoor Championships

Volleyball – SEC Champion, sixth consecutive season; NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Mr. Wildcat

Eli Cox, Football

Miss Wildcat

Kayla Kowalik, Softball

Masai Russell, Women’s Track and Field

Kaitlynn Wheeler, Women’s Swimming and Diving

Raena Worley, Gymnastics

Congratulations to all these Wildcats on their accomplishments and awards!

