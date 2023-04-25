Tuesday Headlines: CATSPY Awards Edition

Last night was the 21st annual CATSPY Awards, recognizing athlete achievements on the field and in the classroom at the University of Kentucky.
The annual awards ceremony highlights the best and brightest of the University of Kentucky Athletics.
We have a full list of award recipients from last night, courtesy of UK Athletics.
Community Service Award
Kenneth Horsey, Football
Tori Orcutt, Women’s Swimming and Diving
Scholar-Athletes of the Year
Kaitlin DeGuzman, Gymnastics
Lauren Poole, Women’s Swimming and Diving
Caitlin Brooks, Women’s Swimming and Diving
Aaron Withrow, Men’s Cross Country
Academic Teams of the Year
Women’s Swimming and Diving
Men’s Golf
Bill Keightley Assist Award
JT Orem, Women’s Basketball
Clay Ferguson, Men’s Basketball (Athletic Training)
Callie Blandford, Swimming and Diving
Maigan Willams, Track and Field
Heart of a Wildcat
Wendell and Vickie Bell
Mike Lyden Courage Award
Chris Oats
Scratch Award
Ellie Eades, Women’s Tennis
Makenzie Wilson, Gymnastics
Heman Nama, Men’s Tennis
Supporting Role
Maddie Berezowitz, Volleyball
Antonio Reeves, Men’s Basketball
Marissa Wenzler, Women’s Golf
Alex Degen, Baseball
Female Newcomer of the Year
Sofia Ceccarello, Rifle
Male Newcomer of the Year
Casper Mols, Men’s Soccer
Levi Sandidge, Men’s Swimming and Diving
Jordan Anthony, Men’s Track and Field
Deone Walker, Football
Blue Heart Award
Blair Green, Women’s Basketball
Trevin Wallace, Football
Kaitlin DeGuzman, Gymnastics
Bailey Bunn, Gymnastics
CJ Fredrick, Men’s Basketball
Female Athlete of the Year
Abby Steiner, Women’s Track and Field
Male Athlete of the Year
Liam Draxl, Men’s Tennis
Elite Performance Award
Ellie Eades, women’s tennis – Clinching point in Kentucky’s upset vs. South Carolina, advancing UK to the quarterfinals of the SEC Women’s Tennis Tournament
Azhani Tealer, volleyball – Set new school record for blocks assists with 13 vs. South Carolina
Stephanie Schoonover, softball – No-hitter vs. top-25 ranked North Texas with a school-record 18 strikeouts
Raena Worley, gymnastics – Second-highest all-around score in school history at NCAA Regionals with a 39.775
Sofia Ceccarello, rifle – Won gold at GARC Championships with a career-high tying 599 in air rifle
Abby Steiner, women’s track and field – 2022 NCAA Outdoor Champion in 200-meter dash, holding collegiate record
Masai Russell, women’s track and field – Set collegiate record this season in 100-meter hurdles and finished second at NCAA Indoor Championships in 60-meter hurdles
Karimah Davis, Dajour Miles, Abby Steiner, Alexis Holmes, women’s track and field – Broke the collegiate record in 4X400 relay en route to SEC gold
Oscar Tshiebwe, men’s basketball – First Wildcat with 35-points, 20-rebound game since 1976 (37pts/24rebs vs. UGA)
Chris Rodriguez, Jr., football – 31 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns in win over No. 16 Mississippi State
Taha Baadi, men’s tennis – Come-from-behind, third-set tiebreaking victory helped UK defeat No. 1 Virginia
Levi Sandidge, men’s swimming and diving – First UK swimmer since 2006 to earn gold at SEC Championships, winning 1650 freestyle
Keaton Daniel, men’s track and field – SEC outdoor pole vault champion in 2022 and indoor pole vault champion in 2023
Alex Goff, men’s golf – Finished second individually at the 2023 SEC Men’s Golf Championship
Teams of the Year
Men’s Tennis – NCAA National Runners-Up, SEC Tournament Champions
Gymnastics – NCAA National Semifinals, No. 6 Final Ranking
Rifle – Third Place, NCAA Championships, Great America Rifle Conference Regular-Season Champions
Men’s Soccer – Sun Belt Regular-Season and Tournament Champions, Undefeated Regular Season, NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Women’s Track and Field – Third Place, NCAA Outdoor Championships
Volleyball – SEC Champion, sixth consecutive season; NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Mr. Wildcat
Eli Cox, Football
Miss Wildcat
Kayla Kowalik, Softball
Masai Russell, Women’s Track and Field
Kaitlynn Wheeler, Women’s Swimming and Diving
Raena Worley, Gymnastics
Congratulations to all these Wildcats on their accomplishments and awards!
Tweet of the Day
a national nod to the Kentucky Connection pic.twitter.com/IPoh9btVSn— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 25, 2023
I wish we could get those two in a UK uniform one more time.
Headlines
Could Vikings trade up for Levis? Cats Pause
There are some rumblings Minnesota is interested.
SGA doesn’t win Most Improved Player - KSR
I would’ve picked Shai personally.
Jordy Griggs could represent new chapter for UK women’s basketball - Herald Leader
The freshman has high expectations.
18 Colorado players are in the transfer portal - ESPN
An exodus in Year 1 under Deion.
How the Rodgers trade impacts the NFL draft - Bleacher Report
Packers need to get Jordan Love some help.
Jimmy Butler scores 56 - Yahoo
Big night for Jimmy.
Texas receiver transfers to Oklahoma - CBS
An enemy in Austin.
Loading comments...