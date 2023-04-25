Boogie Fland updates recruitment

The AAU season is underway, and the first stop for players on the Nike EYBL circuit was Atlanta.

Featuring several of the Kentucky Wildcat’s top targets in the class of 2024 and 2025, John Calipari and his staff spent the weekend in the ATL working on recruitments with some of the top players in the class.

One of those players is Boogie Fland. Considered the top point-guard recruit for UK next season, Fland caught up with Jack Pilgrim of KSR during the weekend to give an update on Kentucky in his current recruitment.

When talking about the push Kentucky and other high-major programs, here is what Fland had to say about the Cats;

“They want to get me on campus. They want to get me the whole experience, and tell me they want me at their school. … It’s big (to be recruited by UK),” Fland told Pilgrim. “You’ve got John Calipari coming to your games. He comes from a winning program. He’s known for winning, and what he’s done at Kentucky. You’re proud of it that he’s there watching you play.”

With a visit likely coming soon to Lexington, it appears that UCONN, Alabama, North Carolina, and St. John’s are the major competition for Kentucky heading into the remainder of the summer.

Fland, a 6-foot-3 and 165-pound combo guard out of New York, is currently ranked as a five-star player in the class of 2024. He is considered a top-10 player in the class according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. They also consider him the No. 2 combo guard in the class.

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!!