SEC eyeing more destructive punishments for fans storming the field

While storming the field is only common after a David vs. Goliath-type win, which Kentucky has had many of in both basketball and football, the SEC is set to impose new punishments making it severely discouraged.

As of now, the penalties aren’t quite as severe, ranging from a $50,000 fine for a one-time offense to several hundred thousand for a team’s third strike. They clearly aren’t solving the problem at hand.

But, what could be proposed would be brutal, and it could range from having to forfeit the game to losing future home matchups, per Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde.

The reasoning is clear, and it centers not on killing the fun for fans but on keeping players and team personnel safe. Kentucky’s Mitch Barnhart is among the athletic directors working to find a solution.

The proposals are going to SEC athletic directors for feedback soon, then will be sent to league the presidents and chancellors at the 2023 SEC spring meetings from May 30th-June 2nd in Destin, Florida.

In other words, expect more on the matter in the near future.