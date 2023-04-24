De’Aaron Fox fractures finger, doubtful for Game 5

The Sacramento Kings may have to adjust on the fly as their superstar guard De’Aaron Fox is unlikely to be available for Game 5.

In a game that was decided by a single point and a last-second Harrison Barnes miss, the Kings not only lost a pivotal road match but may also face the reigning champs for several more games without their All-Star guard.

Fox, who ranked tied for fourth in the NBA in playoff scoring, was averaging 31.5 points per game throughout the first four games of the series. However, in that fourth game, he suffered a fractured index finger, per The Athletic and Stadium reporter Shams Charania.

Fox is doubtful for Game 5.

Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox has suffered a fractured index finger in his left shooting hand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fox is expected to be listed doubtful to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2023

That is a brutal blow for the Kings, a team that finished third in the Western Conference and atop the Pacific Division. They were led by former Warriors assistant Mike Brown, so it was undoubtedly emotional news for him as well.

On top of his scoring, Fox averaged 6 rebounds and 7 assists per game, so he did far more than just lead the Kings in points. He was a gigantic chunk of the team’s production offensively, and they will now have to rely upon Malik Monk significantly more.

Fox averaged 25 points per game during the regular season and earned his first All-Star appearance. He shot a career-high 51.2% from the field as well.

Just for reference on how important Fox is to the Kings, they do not have another player that sits top-35 in playoff scoring. He was the soul of the offense, and transitioning to playing without him is going to be difficult.