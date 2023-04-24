Darius Acuff Jr. offered by UK; Amier Ali announces top 8 and includes Wildcats

As the Kentucky Wildcats look to finish off the 2023-24 roster, John Calipari and his staff are also hard at work in recruiting for future classes now that the AAU spring season is here.

The latest recruit to score a scholarship offer comes from the 2025 class in Darius Acuff Jr., who earned his offer from UK on Monday.

Acuff made the announcement on Twitter. He plays for Cass Technical in Michigan, the same school that produced current UK football star Deone Walker.

Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Cal and The University of Kentucky pic.twitter.com/YGYbXs24y6 — Darius Acuff (@DariusAcuff) April 24, 2023

Weighing in at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Acuff is ranked 45th overall and 10th among point guards in the 2024 class via ESPN (Rivals, On3, and 247 don’t have an evaluation yet). He holds additional offers from Michigan and Nebraska.

In fact, the Michigan native recently admitted that his dream school growing up was Michigan (via Rivals), but that clearly did not deter Calipari from issuing an offer.

Elsewhere, one of Kentucky’s top targets in the 2024 class has announced his top eight.

According to On3’s Joe Tipton, four-star small forward Amier Ali has trimmed his list to Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State, and Texas. Tipton also reports that Ali is planning to visit Kentucky in the near future.

The 6-foot-8, 175-pound Ali plays at IMG Academy in Florida and holds scholarship offers from Kansas, Texas A&M, and UCLA in addition to the schools on his top eight. He was offered by Kentucky nearly one year ago today.

