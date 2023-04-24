CJ Fredrick is heading home

That didn’t take long.

Just days after entering the transfer portal, former Kentucky Wildcats guard CJ Fredrick has found his new home, and it’s actually located in his hometown.

On Monday, Fredrick announced his commitment to the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Cincy native and Covington Catholic product has one year left of college eligibility, though there’s a chance he could get an additional one through a medical redshirt waiver.

Excited for this next step in my journey! I’m all in! Go Bearcats❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZODS7U5iu0 — Cj Fredrick (@cj_fredrick) April 24, 2023

Fredrick, originally a class of 2018 recruit, spent three years with the Iowa Hawkeyes out of high school, including a redshirt year in his first season. Over the next two seasons, Fredrick became one of the best three-point shooters in college basketball, averaging 46.6% from deep in 52 games with the Hawkeyes.

Unfortunately, Fredrick’s two seasons at Kentucky have been marred by injuries. He missed all of the 2021-22 season with a torn hamstring, then dealt with a broken finger and a racked rib this past season while averaging 6.1 points and 1.5 assists in 22.2 minutes per game.

Best of luck to CJ as he returns to his hometown for a likely final season of college hoops!

