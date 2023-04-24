Monday Headlines: Kentucky Men’s Tennis Wins SEC Tournament Edition

Kentucky tennis fans saw one heck of a comeback on Sunday when the Wildcats were able to storm back and defeat the Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Tournament title, 4-3.

The match was incredibly close, tied 3-3 before freshman Jaden Weekes rose up and clinched the tournament with a third-set tiebreaker to clinch the title.

You can find the full results of the match here.

Head coach Cedric Kauffmann was thrilled with how his team played on Sunday.

“What a win for our program,” head coach Cedric Kauffmann said. “We had to battle through tough competition all weekend long, facing match points down against Tennessee and today. It is an unbelievable accomplishment. This was our third final with this group, having played the SEC Tournament Final and NCAA Tournament final last year. They [the team] wanted it really bad. All the players and staff contributed to this win. I am proud of everybody on this team one through twelve. If I had to say anything else, I would say Matt Gordon is the best coach in the country. He has changed our program. Credit goes to him.”

(Quotes per UK Athletics)

The Wildcats finished as the regular season champions back in 2012, but had not won the conference postseason championship since 1992 (when they were also regular seasons champs). The title is their second in school history and comes just a year after Kentucky made a run to finish runner-up in the NCAA championship game a season ago.

Kauffmann’s team finishes the year 24-4 and will will now prep for the NCAA Tournament with the momentum of a five-game winning streak. The tournament is scheduled for May 17-27. The Wildcats are predicted to secure a top-8 seed following their impressive weekend.

