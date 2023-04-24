Will Kentucky have Hunter Dickinson, Oscar Tshiebwe, or neither next season?

The Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff is hosting one of the biggest transfers in recent history, with Michigan Wolverines transfer big man Hunter Dickinson visiting Lexington from Sunday-Monday.

Dickinson ranks as the No. 1 transfer on every major recruiting site and will make an instant impact anywhere he goes. He’s a game-changer.

Dickinson recently spoke about how John Calipari flew to a tiny, private airport in Michigan to meet with Dickinson for around two hours and then jetted back off into the sunset. Clearly, Cal convinced Dickinson enough to come visit Lexington for a second time, as he took an unofficial visit during his senior year of high school.

Oscar Tshiebwe has reportedly given the Kentucky staff to recruit as if he will not be there next season, and according to Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio, the staff would accept a Hunter Dickinson commitment during his visit if he so chooses.

Oscar Tshiebwe on the other hand, is focused first and foremost on the NBA Draft process. Tshiebwe is 23 years old and has accomplished a lot individually at the collegiate level, such as being a unanimous NPOY in his first season at Kentucky.

But for Oscar, the NIL deals and money in Lexington far outweigh any money he would make in his first season at the pro level, so that’s the case for a return to Kentucky.

So, does Kentucky have one of these talented big men on the roster next season? Or do they swing and miss on both?