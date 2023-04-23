Rob Dillingham has transcripts approved, paving way for enrollment at Kentucky

Rob Dillingham is set for a major role in the Kentucky Wildcats program this upcoming season. Having committed in the summer of 2022, Dillingham is one of four top-15 recruits coming to Lexington.

It is getting more official for the star guard out of Atlanta, Georgia. His transcripts have been approved, and the academic side of things is being wrapped up, per Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim.

“Kentucky signee Rob Dillingham has been certified as an academic final qualifier by the NCAA, pending final high school graduation, an Overtime Elite spokesperson tells KSR,” Pilgrim wrote.

Dillingham stands 6-foot-2 and is expected to be one of the team’s starting guards next season. He ranks as the 2nd best point guard in the class and 3rd best player in the state of Georgia. Dillingham was teammates with two other top-100 recruits at Overtime Elite.

“Here’s a rundown of his showcasings with Overtime Elite this past season. Averaged 18.0 points and 6.5 assists per game during the OTE Playoffs in four games. Posted a season-high with 29 points against the City Reapers in the first game of the series. Scored in double figures in 10 games during the regular season. He averaged 14.7 points per game and 4.9 assists per game. Rob had a season-high 24 points while hitting five three-pointers against the YNG Dreamerz in December. He had at least five assists in 10 games,” the OTE website noted.

Dillingham should take the reins of a top-tier offense as soon as he steps foot on campus. With Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, and DJ Wagner as well, the star power coming to Lexington may be as good as it has ever been this upcoming fall.

