Ahmad Nowell offered by Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are one of the most famed and developed programs in college hoops, and it isn’t common for them to hand out offers.

On Sunday, Ahmad Nowell received one. The class of 2024 four-star point guard is a teammate of Justin Edwards, a top-five Kentucky commit in the Class of 2023.

Nowell is ranked as the 50th-best player in the nation, the sixth-best combo guard, and the second-best player in Pennsylvania.

He has received a plethora of offers from top programs like Memphis, Kansas, and Tennessee — all of which made the tournament this past season. Nowell was originally from Germantown (TN), which could aid the Vols’ efforts in getting the four-star recruit.

Add Kentucky to that list now.

After watching Ahmad Nowell (@AhmadNowell0) three times this weekend, Kentucky has an extended an offer to the 2024 CG.



A physical guard that is confident in his decision making. HS teammates with Justin Edwards.



33rd overall, No. 4 CG (247Sports)pic.twitter.com/6aj3qh3IXE — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) April 23, 2023

Nowell has been a stud at the high school level and will get another year to show off his talents at Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia.

With Edwards set to join the Cats this upcoming year, the Philly-to-Lexington pipeline may continue for another year. While Edwards’ opinion on Kentucky may matter for Nowell, expect the five-star recruit to only spend a season in Lexington before taking his talent to the next level.

It’s safe to say now that Kentucky is very high on Nowell’s potential at the collegiate level.

