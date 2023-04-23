Kentucky reaches out to USC transfer Tre White

The Kentucky Wildcats’ roster is still a work in progress as players are continuing to make stay/go decisions around the country.

On Sunday, it was reported that the Cats have contacted another potential transfer as John Calipari looks to find pieces to complement his No. 1 overall recruiting class.

Jon Rothstein reported that USC transfer Tre White has been receiving interest from several schools including LSU, Auburn, Alabama, Texas, and Kentucky, among others.

USC transfer Tre White tells me that he's receiving interest from the following programs:



LSU

Auburn

Georgia

Georgia St

Georgetown

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

UW

Washington St

OU

Oklahoma St

UCF

Louisville

Kentucky

BC

St. John's

Ohio St

Nebraska

SMU

Texas

Texas A&M

TT

ASU — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 23, 2023

The 6-foot-7 forward was ranked as the No. 50 overall player in the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports’ Composite ranking.

During his freshman season, White started in 29 of the 33 games he played and averaged 9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and an assist in 26.7 minutes per game.

White shot 47% from the field (52% on 2-point field goals), but just 26% from three, and 69% from the free throw line.

Here is how 247 Sports director of basketball scouting Jerry Meyer evaluated White out of high school.

“A powerfully built small forward at 6-6. An explosive leaper off two feet. Has functional basketball athleticism and versatility skill wise. A keep the defense honest long-range shooter. Prefers to score off the dribble. Has a reliable pull up jumper and can finish in traffic. Handles the ball well and can be a playmaker with his passing. Can rebound in traffic and will chase down a rebound. Defensively, can typically adequately defend any position.”

For what it’s worth, The Athletic has White ranked third overall in their college basketball transfer rankings.

White would be a good addition to the 2023-24 roster as the Cats will need to add some depth with their recent departures.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!!!