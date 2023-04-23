Sunday Headlines: Kentucky Men’s Tennis Edition

Good Morning BBN!

In what has been another busy weekend for the spring sports across the Bluegrass, one team is headed to the SEC Championship this afternoon as they look to bring home a conference championship.

That is the Kentucky Wildcats Men’s Tennis team.

Currently in Auburn (AL) for the SEC Tournament, the men’s team got revenge against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday to advance to the final round.

The Cats (No. 5) came back from a 3-1 deficit to the No. 9 Volunteers to pick up the huge victory. This win also avenges a 4-0 sweep that UK suffered to Tennessee in Knoxville earlier this season.

Watching the final point is also an awesome video to watch.

The Cats will now face off against the Georgia Bulldogs, who are coming off of a 4-0 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday.

The two teams faced off to end the month of March, and it resulted in a 5-2 victory for UGA.

Should be a fun match to end the Conference tournament this afternoon.

Tweet of the Day

We got a FIREWORKS FALSE START! Incredible! The countdown hit zero, the music started and NO FIREWORKS. Wow. Thunder Over Louisville first. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) April 23, 2023

It was another wild kickoff for Derby time here in the Commonwealth.

"You lose touch with Anthony Davis, he's gonna put it on your head. Look out, good night." pic.twitter.com/HddgXHrSGv — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 23, 2023

Word.

Headlines

Kentucky Gets Revenge on Rocky Top, Earns Spot in SEC Tournament Final – UK Athletics

No. 5 Kentucky (22-4) came from 3-1 down to conquer No. 9 Tennessee (21-7), 4-3, on Saturday afternoon at the Yarbrough Tennis Center. UK also reached the SEC Tournament Championship in 2022, eventually falling to Florida.

No. 11 Arkansas Sweeps No. 20 Kentucky in Doubleheader – UK Athletics

The No. 11 Arkansas softball team used its powerful offense to beat No. 20 Kentucky in both games of a doubleheader Saturday afternoon, winning 8-1 in game one and 14-6 in game two, shortened to five innings.

AD goes for 31 abd 17 in Lakers' win over Grizzlies - ESPN

Anthony Davis had 31 points and 17 rebounds, and Los Angeles survived Ja Morant's 24-point fourth quarter to beat the Grizzlies 111-101 Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Pair of Long Jump Wins Highlight Day One of Michael Johnson Invitational – UK Athletics

Both Anthaya Charlton and Jordan Turner had wins in the long jump.

Courtland Ford commits to Kentucky- KSR

Huge news for the Kentucky program.

Kentucky Baseball loses Saturday’s double-header- KSR

Are the Cats starting to skid at the wrong time?

John Calipari watches No. 1 overall recruit, Tre Johnson- Cats Pause

Coach Cal is looking to land another big name player in the class of 2024.

Vito Tisdale commits to Colorado- Cats Pause

Tisdale is heading to Boulder to play for Coach Prime.

Rays set MLB record- ESPN

Tampa Bay has set the record for homering in their first 21 games.

Heat take down Bucks in Miami- CBS Sports

Miami takes a 2-1 series lead.

AJ Brown endorses Derrick Henry trade- CBS Sports

Will Henry actually end up in Philly?

Alabama’s QB’s struggle through Spring game- ESPN

The Tide had some struggles after years of great QB play.