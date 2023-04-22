Saturday Headlines: Roster Movement Edition

Good morning members of BBN. It’s a beautiful day from where I’m sitting so I hope you have plans to go out and enjoy it!

There has been a lot of movement this week in terms of roster construction. It appears as if Oscar Tshiebwe is out the door and is ready to be replaced by former Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson will start a visit to Kentucky tomorrow after his weekend visit to Kansas wraps up.

Daimion Collins and CJ Fredrick both headed to the portal after disappointing seasons. Collins was expected to make a big jump from his freshman to sophomore year but the maturative never happened. He started the season off with tragedy with the unexpected passing of his father. After that he never got back on track. The rumor is that Collins will play somewhere closer to home in Texas.

CJ Fredrick was supposed to come in and play a role of three point shooter. Unfortunately for CJ that never really happened due to a plague of injuries. A healthy CJ Fredrick would have helped tremendously against Kansas State.

I don’t know if Calipari really has to replace either guy. The front court is already loaded with Aaron Bradshaw, Ugonna Onyenso and Lance Ware. If Calipari adds Dickinson then I’m not sure what Collins’ role was going to be.

As for CJ, it appears that Antonio Reeves is set to return to Kentucky and will announce sometime in the near future. With Rob Dillingham, DJ Wagner, Reed Shepard and Reeves, CJ is the odd man out like Collins. If Calipari really wants another guard, he can get someone similar to CJ out of the portal.

Hope things work out better for Collins and Fredrick at their next stops.

If Dickinson wants to commit, Cal has to take him | Vaught's Views- I totally agree. I love Oscar but Cal can't afford to wait for him to decide his future. It would be a disaster to miss out on both. If Dickinson wants to be here then Calipari should have the signing papers and the NIL deals ready to go.

