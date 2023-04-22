Courtland Ford to Kentucky, per report

Yahtzee!

The Kentucky Wildcats are back on the board for the 2023 class, and this one comes via the transfer portal.

USC Trojans offensive tackle Courtland Ford has committed to Kentucky, according to KSR’s Matt Jones.

With the COVID-19 year, Ford has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Ford, weighing in at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, was originally a class of 2020 signee ranked 689th nationally by 247 Sports Composite. He held scholarship offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, TCU Horned Frogs, Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks, Baylor Bears, and Ole Miss Rebels among others.

As a true freshman, the Texas native started one game at left guard in 2020. He then started eight at left tackle during the 2021 season.

Heading into the 2022 college football season, Ford was actually projected as a first-round NFL Draft pick via CBS Sports. Unfortunately, after two starts at left tackle, Ford suffered a bad ankle injury in Week 2, then later came down with mono and was effectively knocked out for the rest of the season until the Cotton Bowl, where he returned at left tackle.

Looking ahead, Ford will likely be competing for the starting right tackle job at Kentucky since Northern Illinois transfer Marques Cox has the blindside locked down. With Cox having just one year of eligibility left, Ford could then compete to be the left tackle in 2024.

Now, check out some high school highlights of the newest Wildcat in action!

