Kentucky offers top 5 recruit Koa Peat

The AAU season is off and running as the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff is spread throughout the country watching class of 2024 and 2025 players take the court this weekend.

It didn’t take long though for John Calipari to hand out his first offer of this offseason, as five-star forward Koa Peat landed one on Friday night.

Peat took to Twitter to announce the news.

Beyond Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Kentucky #AGTG. pic.twitter.com/UEJu6EmVaP — Koa Seward Peat (@kpeat10) April 22, 2023

Peat, a 6-foot-8 and 210-pound power forward, is out of Gilbert Arizona, and is considered a top-five prospect in the class of 2025. He is ranked as high as No. 3 in the class according to 247 Sports, Rivals, and ESPN.

Here is a quick scouting report on Peat from Brandon Jenkins with 247 Sports.

“Peat can affect the game in many ways at such a young age. With elite size for a perimeter prospect, Peat projects and excels as a multi-positional player and defender. He is most effective while being utilized as a point forward-type wing or a playmaking four-man in situational small-ball lineups. Peat embodies the full use of the term versatility as he can create for those around him just as well as he does himself. He has the excellent ball skills to run an offense and the vision to see over a defense to find the open man. His size and passing prowess draws comparisons to potential 2021 NBA top draft pick Cade Cunningham. Peat additionally demonstrates a reliable perimeter game that will only get better with time and continued work. He gets great lift on his jumper and has a great feel for when to score and when to distribute. He also checks boxes in his approach to hitting the glass as he is a quality rebounder on both ends of the floor. His intangibles are just as valuable as his versatility as he already possesses the attitude and work ethic to be a major asset at a high major program.”

Peat has landed offers from numerous schools in the last few days, including Florida, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State.

One other note: Peat played for the same AAU team as former Wildcat TyTy Washington, so as you can imagine, TyTy was hyped to see this news.

There is still a long way to go in this recruitment, but it’s obvious he will be at the top of the recruiting board for Calipari and his staff in the 2025 class.

Getting these early offers have paid off in the past. Let’s see if it can help with Peat as well.

In the meantime, check out these highlights of Peat in action!

