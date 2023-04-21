 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Cutter Boley schedules official visit to Kentucky

Boley will be on campus in June for his official visit.

By Adam Haste
Cutter Boley

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting a major official visit from the top player in the state of Kentucky.

According to Zack Geoghegan of Kentucky Sports Radio, 2025 quarterback Cutter Boley will take an official visit to Kentucky on June 9-11.

Geoghegan added that Boley is able to take an official visit because of his academic status. He’s been previously mentioned as a reclass candidate for the 2024 class.

Boley is currently ranked as the No. 12 overall player and No. 2 overall pro-style quarterback in the 2025 class, according to Rivals.

The Lexington Christian Academy quarterback has taken several visits to Kentucky over the last year but is now making the Cats one of his official visits.

Boley holds offers from the likes of Tennessee, Michigan, Penn State, and Notre Dame, among others. However, with Liam Coen leading the recruitment, the Cats are believed to have the advantage in this recruitment right now.

Getting Boley on campus for an official visit is only going to strengthen the chances of Kentucky landing the in-state star.

