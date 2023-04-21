Friday Headlines: Roster Construction Edition

Good morning BBN!

With the transfer portal filling up for both football and basketball, the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team got some good news on Thursday as the top player in the portal will be arriving on campus for a visit in the coming days.

That player is none other than Hunter Dickinson.

The two-time All-American decided to enter his name into the portal after a career in Ann Arbor for the Michigan Wolverines. It was first reported by David Sisk of Cats Illustrated of the visit happening.

The day continued, and some more wild news was released from Dickinson himself. Talking to the Barstool Roundball podcast, Dickinson revealed that John Calipari actually took a trip to Michigan this past Tuesday to meet with the talented big.

Hunter Dickinson talks about Coach Cal flying up to see him in Michigan and set up a visit to Kentucky. Also insinuates that Oscar is leaving. (via: @roundballpod) pic.twitter.com/WRoGRxiUN8 — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) April 20, 2023

It appears things might be moving quite quickly in this recruitment for Dickinson. Could a commitment be around the corner?

It sure is shaping up that he could be the anchor for this talented roster coming to Lexington next season.

In the process, it became clear that Oscar Tshiebwe is looking more and more unlikely to return.

Meanwhile, it looks like CJ Fredrick is also trending toward an exit.

Tweet of the Day

Pilot records what some are saying is the best UFO footage ever.pic.twitter.com/YRi1dh6oNa — Macrodosing (@MacrodosingPod) April 20, 2023

This is why Twitter is so great. WHAT COULD IT BE?!?

Add 45 points for Devin Booker and 25 points for Tyrese Maxey in playoff wins tonight — and 26, 9 and 9 for De’Aaron Fox in a loss. Crazy Kentucky playoffs. https://t.co/K9l6lywPy4 — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 21, 2023

What a showing for former Cats in these NBA Playoffs.

Headlines

Kentucky Women’s Tennis advances to SEC Tournament Quarterfinal – UK Athletics

No. 11 Kentucky upset No. 6 South Carolina, 4-3, to advance to the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament.

No. 5 Kentucky Men's tennis Begins Postseason Journey at SEC Tournament – UK Athletics

The Wildcats will face 11th-seeded Alabama in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Alex Goff, Garrett Wood Shine on Day Two of SEC Championship – UK Athletics

Senior Alex Goff put together another quality round, carding a 2-under-par 68 to sit in fourth at 5-under after the second round of the SEC Championship.

UK Athletics Issues Fan Reminders Ahead of Go Big Blue 4 Miler, Baseball, Softball Weekends – UK Athletics

UK to host Go Big Blue 4 Miler and Home Baseball and Softball Series this Weekend

Patriots reportedly host Will Levis for visit- KSR

A new team has entered the chat.

Jurriente Davis commits to Texas A&M

The Jackson State LB transfer visited Lexington just a few weeks ago.

Malcom Brogdon wins NBA Six-Man of the Year- ESPN

The Celtics guard beat out New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley.

Max Scherzer get 10-game suspension from MLB- ESPN

The Mets ace was ejected on Wednesday for a foreign substance.

Dolphins receiving calls about teams wanting to move down in the draft- CBS Sports

Could the Dolphins make a trade before the Draft?

Rockets reunion very much in play for James Harden- Fox Sports

Some more momentum for Harden to Houston as the playoffs begin.

Zurich Classic Leaderboard- CBS Sports

Not a star studded field, but still a fun event to watch on the PGA Tour this weekend.