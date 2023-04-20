CJ Fredrick trending toward entering the transfer portal, per reports

The offseason for the Kentucky Wildcats has been eventful so far to say the least with developments around stay/go decisions changing almost daily.

On Thursday, Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio put out the latest rumblings that he has been hearing regarding some players’ decisions.

One, in particular, was CJ Fredrick who has weighed multiple options including hanging it up and starting the next chapter of his life after basketball.

However, Pilgrim now believes that the most likely decision from Fredrick would be hitting the transfer portal.

“CJ Fredrick has taken some time away to clear his mind and let his body heal while considering his options. He’s weighed a return to Kentucky, a potential transfer, and even the possibility of turning pro and playing overseas. Though he’s loved his time in Lexington, a transfer has emerged as the likely path, one that would allow him to play an expanded role in his final season of college basketball.”

This comes as Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader also reported today that “the transfer portal remains a possibility and could be the most likely outcome at this point” in regard to Fredrick.

Fredrick would be a great depth piece for the Cats next season, especially if he could stay healthy. However, if an expanded role is what he is looking for, then hitting the transfer portal would be his best option.

