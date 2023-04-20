Hunter Dickinson now projected to UK, per On3

One of the top-ranked players in the transfer portal is now projected to pick the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Wildcats are now the slight favorite to land Hunter Dickinson, the Michigan transfer who was among the top frontcourt players in the country last season, per On3 Sports.

On3 has Kentucky with a 42% projection with Kansas not far behind at 36.7%.

Maryland and Georgetown have also been pressing for the talented big man, who averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game for the Wolverines this past season. Dickinson is also currently set to visit Villanova on April 28th. He played with current Nova star Justin Moore in high school at DeMatha Catholic.

Dickinson also shot 42% from the perimeter for Michigan, knocking down 24/57 threes this season.

Rumors have been swirling about Dickinson and Kentucky, with some reports stating that Dickinson preferred Kentucky but only if Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe did not return to Lexington.

Dickinson has a visit with Kentucky coming up, which could be pretty interesting, and news also broke that John Calipari recently visited Dickinson.

If Oscar Tshiebwe is moving on, landing Dickinson is certainly a nice get for Kentucky as a front-court piece who can score, rebound, defend the rim, and also step out to knock down perimeter shots, a piece Kentucky has sorely missed in its front court.

What do you think? Do you want to see Hunter Dickinson in Blue and White?

John Calipari is still feared by other coaches on the recruiting trail.



Hunter Dickinson says Cal told him how other coaches would react when news broke about the meeting and UK visit.



Dickinson says he told one coach about meeting with Cal. That coach responded with, "Oh shit" pic.twitter.com/sbHNsVXvey — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) April 20, 2023

