Positive update on Chris Livingston potentially returning to UK

Just when it appeared Chris Livingston was gone for good, there now appears to be a chance he’ll return to the Kentucky Wildcats.

To this point, all the buzz has been that Livingston was very likely to stay in the 2023 NBA Draft, which he declared for last week.

However, during a Thursday radio interview with Dan Issel and Louis Rabaut, Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader said he believes it’s a 50/50 chance Livingston actually returns to Kentucky.

The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker also added that Livingston is very serious about possibly returning to Kentucky.

Ben is right. If he goes, everyone will say how wrong we were.



But it’s absolutely a fact the kid is seriously entertaining a return. Why would he not? He’s a second-rounder *maybe* and likes it at Kentucky.



He’d have given up his eligibility if not serious about a return. https://t.co/zmKXXCvUeH — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 20, 2023

This past season as a true freshman, Livingston played in all 34 games, including 26 starts, averaging 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest. He was named SEC Freshman of the Week on February 20th after averaging 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in wins at Mississippi State and vs. No. 10 Tennessee.

While the thought of UK having a sophomore Chris Livingston is enticing, I really hope that John Calipari and co. are not putting their eggs in this basket and passing on potential options in the transfer portal. Livingston’s camp has been adamant about him going pro this year, and entering the transfer portal to find a new school is also in the cards.

The deadline to return to school is May 31st, and it appears Livingston is set on taking this process to said deadline.

