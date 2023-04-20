Hunter Dickinson to visit Kentucky, and an update on Oscar Tshiebwe

It would appear things are getting serious between the Kentucky Wildcats and Michigan Wolverines transfer Hunter Dickinson.

According to Rivals.com reporter David Sisk, Dickinson will be visiting Kentucky this weekend beginning Sunday. This will come after Dickinson visits with the Kansas Jayhawks, which starts Thursday.

In addition, Kyle Tucker of the Athletic reports that Oscar Tshiebwe has given Kentucky his blessing to build the roster for next season, even if it means finding his replacement.

Despite some recent buzz that Tshiebwe could announce his return soon, it appears we’re still several weeks away from his final decision being made.

Thus, Kentucky is now willing to find a replacement in the frontcourt to pair with the incoming top-ranked recruiting class.

It is my understanding Oscar Tshiebwe gave the Kentucky staff his blessing to go build the best roster they can while he figures out what to do — and if it means his replacement is found before he does, so be it. https://t.co/4tTiSAzv4S — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 20, 2023

Hunter Dickinson will be visiting Kentucky. The starting date I have been given is Sunday. @KentuckyRivals — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) April 20, 2023

Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 native of Virginia, is a graduate transfer who plans to graduate at the end of the summer semester. He has two years of eligibility remaining if he chooses to utilize the free COVID-19 season.

This past season, Dickinson averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.5 assists this season while shooting 56% from the field and 41.1% from deep on 1.7 three-point attempts per contest.

In 94 career games, he’s averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.6 assists while shooting 57% from the field while hitting 45/125 three-point attempts (36%). The ability for him to stretch the floor would certainly be a welcome sight for a Kentucky team that has struggled mightily to spread the floor in recent years.

It certainly appears that Kentucky could very well land Dickinson if he’s willing to visit, which means we may have seen the last of Oscar Tshiebwe in the blue and white. At this time, it does not appear Kentucky can have both players in the same frontcourt.

What are your thoughts on this news? Sound off in the comments section!

