Thursday Headlines: One more year of Oscar Tshiebwe?

It’s the offseason, or in Kentucky especially, the “stay or go” season.

And as members of the Big Blue Nation, we’re on the lookout for any bits of information or intel to suggest which way a player is leaning.

Last night, an interesting tidbit surfaced online that has some speculating what it means for Kentucky Wildcats big man Oscar Tshiebwe.

Check out the merchandise at the top of Oscar’s Kentucky Branded store.

Tell me Oscar Tshiebwe is coming back without Oscar Tshiebwe saying he is coming back. https://t.co/8xgvowJkPe pic.twitter.com/foq92NLnzl — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) April 20, 2023

Now, this isn’t a guarantee by any stretch. Some have said the merchandise has been on the store for a while, so this isn’t a roundabout way of making an announcement, but it is interesting nonetheless.

By now, Oscar’s dilemma is well-known. He’s a star college player whose game and skill set don’t translate seamlessly to the NBA, and with his status at one of the premier college basketball programs, he probably stands to make more money at Kentucky than trying to carve out a spot in the league.

But Oscar reportedly wants to play professionally and is looking for an avenue to do so.

We’ll see how this plays out. I believe Oscar is going to extend this process out longer to try to gather as much information possible about his professional prospects, but if he plans to return, it would be in the best interest of the program to know sooner rather than later so they can begin to build the roster.

The merchandise may be nothing, but in the offseason with nothing else in the Kentucky Basketball world to focus our attention on, this is likely something folks will pay attention to.

Tweet of the Day

Jamal Murray: 5th career 40-point game in the playoffs, passing Alex English for the most in Nuggets postseason history.



Murray just has 4 40-point games in his regular season career. pic.twitter.com/Hh0lM2rV0J — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 20, 2023

Former Cats are putting on a show in the NBA playoffs.

Headlines

Looking at transfer news with UK connections - Herald Leader

Sahvir and Keion at Washington would be an interesting combo.

Could Oscar and Bradshaw play together? - Vaughts Views

Krysten Peek thinks they could work together.

Two UK Softball players in the running for NPOY - KSR

Two of the nation’s best are in Lexington.

Tua considered retirement last season - ESPN

Hard to blame him after the year he had.

Mike Brown named NBA Coach of the Year - Bleacher Report

Hard to argue with what he’s done in Sacramento.

Tiger out indefinitely following surgery - Yahoo

It’s unclear when he will be able to golf again.

U.S. and Mexico to bid for Women’s World Cup - CBS

The U.S. hasn’t hosted in 20 years.