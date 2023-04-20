A Kentucky vs Louisville recruiting battle is taking shape for five-star Karter Knox

It is shaping up to be a battle of the Bluegrass for five-star forward, Karter Knox.

The younger brother of former Kentucky star and current Portland Trailblazer, Kevin Knox. Karter has plenty of connections to both the UK program and John Calipari, as well as a strong relationship with Louisville head coach, Kenny Payne, who was the lead recruiter for Kevin when coming out of high school for Kentucky.

The thought of the two programs being out in the forefront is the sweeping consensus across most national media members, and even took place in the conversation as Knox recently talked with Eric Bossi of 247 Sports about his past high school season and his recruitment up to this point.

Five-star junior Karter Knox recruitment continues to be a Bluegrass battle. https://t.co/4G9p209DnM pic.twitter.com/7CHnvd0PUO — Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) April 12, 2023

When talking about Kentucky here is what Knox had to say:

“It was crazy. I went for Big Blue Madness so the fans were going crazy. Everybody was trying to get me to go there talking to me “Karter come here, Karter go here” type stuff. They have a great coaching staff. The players over there were great and they loved each other like brothers so it was really good. Coach Calipari loves me and he treats me like family. He’s known me since I was 12 years old so he’s almost more like an uncle.”

On the flip side Knox had high praise for Payne and the Louisville program.

Knox is currently ranked as a five-star player in the class of 2024, and is considered the No. 8 player in the class by the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He is ranked as high as sixth overall by ESPN.

This recruitment is nowhere near to being complete, but it is shaping up to be another major battle between Kentucky and Louisville for another high-profile, five-star player from the high school ranks.

Should be fun.