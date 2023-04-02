Oscar Tshiebwe named Wooden Award All-American

For the second time in as many seasons, Oscar Tshiebwe has been named a Wooden Award All-American, joining nine other players. It was announced by the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Thursday.

Tshiebwe joined Zach Edey (Purdue), Jalen Wilson (Kansas), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Brandon Miller (Alabama), Jalen Pickett (Penn State), Jaime Jaquez Jr., (UCLA), Marcus Sasser (Houston), Drew Timme (Gonzaga), and Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona).

Of historical note, Tshiebwe becomes the ninth consensus two-time All-American in Kentucky Wildcats history and the first since Kenny Walker in 1985 and 1986. Prior to that, Dan Issel, Cotton Nash, Louie Dampier, Cliff Hagan, Alex Groza, Ralph Beard and Forest Sale were also two-time All-Americans.

Tshiebwe led the country in rebounds again for the second straight season and led the Wildcats in scoring averaging 16.5 PPG and 13.7 RBG.

Oscar seemed to have done it all in his short time in Lexington, breaking and making records that may never be broken, and we wish him well in the next chapter of his career.