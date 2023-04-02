Sunday Headlines: NBA Draft Decisions Edition

Good morning BBN!

With a fun weekend of basketball ongoing, Kentucky Wildcats fans will soon turn their attention to NBA Draft Decisions from players off this past roster. Two players have already made their announcements this week, as Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace, have both entered their names into the Draft and will be foregoing their remaining college eligibility.

Who could be the next player to announce though?

It is expected that Oscar Tshiebwe will enter his name into the draft, but it seems he could leave the door open for a return. Outside of Oscar, it seems to be fairly quiet on what decisions Chris Livingston and Antonio Reeves make. It is safe to assume both players will test the waters, but will they return to Lexington next season? That still seems to be up in the air.

Should be a busy week when it comes to Draft announcements.

Final | No. 16 UK 10, No. 25 Missouri 0 (8 inn.)



UK has won its first three SEC series for the first time since 2017. Now won 20 of last 21 overall. pic.twitter.com/8aHkqIR3mF — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) April 1, 2023

The Bat Cats stay hot. Can they complete the sweep of Missouri today?

Headlines

Kentucky Punches Ticket to 2023 NCAA National Championships – UK Athletics

No. 9 Kentucky gymnastics punched its ticket to the 2023 NCAA National Championships, advancing out of the Norman, Okla. Regional on Saturday evening. The punched tickets secured a spot in the next round of competition which will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, April 13-15.

Boz-some! No. 16 Kentucky Wins Series vs. No. 25 Missouri – UK Athletics

The Wildcats run-rule the Tigers for the second consecutive day.

Masai Russell Breaks Collegiate Record In 100-Meter Hurdles – UK Athletics

Just as she did at Texas Tech during the indoor season, Masai Russell once again will be leaving the state of Texas with a collegiate record.

