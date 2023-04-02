Former Kentucky target Hunter Sallis enters the transfer portal

A former target of the Kentucky Wildcats and 5-star recruit in the 2021 class is hitting the transfer.

Hunter Sallis was ranked as the No. 21 overall player and No. 2 overall combo guard coming out of high school, according to 247 Sports.

The Cats were heavily involved in his recruitment and were on the list of his college finalists before he ultimately decided to go to Gonzaga.

Now after two seasons at Gonzaga, the 6-foot-5 guard has entered the transfer portal and is looking for his next stop.

Sallis never started a game during his time in Spokane but appeared in 69 games during his two seasons. For his career, he is averaging just 4.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1 assist in 15.3 minutes per game.

It remains to be seen if Kentucky will have any interest in trying to land Sallis the second time around, but at one point in time, Kentucky was viewed as the favorite to land him before he picked Gonzaga.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!