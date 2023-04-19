Where UK signees land in final ESPN recruiting rankings for the 2023 class

We are only a few months away from the Kentucky Wildcats arriving to campus for the 2023-24 basketball season.

With a trip planned to Toronto over the summer to represent Team USA in the GLOBL JAM, it will only be a short time before the BBN gets to see the talented 2023 recruiting class take the floor for the first time as a team.

Now that summer is quickly approaching, recruiting sites are starting to release their final rankings for the class of 2023.

Once again, this UK group is receiving positive vibes.

The most recent update comes from the final ESPN recruiting rankings for the 2023 class, as all five UK signees rank within the top 25.

Leading the way for the Kentucky signees is Justin Edwards at No. 3 overall. He’s then followed by DJ Wagner (No. 4), Aaron Bradshaw (No. 6), Robert Dillingham (No. 14), and Reed Sheppard (No. 22).

Four of the five signees ended the rankings as five-star prospects, with Sheppard right on the cusp but landing as a four-star in the final ranking.

In addition, ESPN recruiting analyst Pail Biancardi offered some brief breakdowns of Edwards and Wagner.

On Edwards:

“Edwards, the former No. 1 prospect, exudes a winning mindset while displaying the talent to make plays or buckets. Kentucky has a winner on the way as the 6-7 small forward led Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) to No. 13 in the final national team rankings. His 3-point shot mechanics show a compact stroke. He’s a dependable shot-maker from a stationary shot or from run, catch-and-shoot action. Edwards’ versatility is deep, and his innate ability to give his team what is needed to win is impressive. His game is similar to that of the Knicks’ RJ Barrett, a hard left-handed driver who is a constant finisher. On the defensive side, Edwards projects as a multi-position defender with length and switch ability. His archetype has caught the eye of many in the NBA.”

On Wagner:

“His leadership and ultra-focused approach in the second half of the McDonald’s game led the East team to a win, with Wagner scoring 19 points. Fans witnessed a dynamic downhill driver, a fierce competitor, and a trusted guard with a résumé of winning. It’s important to note Wagner held the No. 1 spot for several weeks and finished inside the top five. Wagner has some similarities to former Wildcat Tyrese Maxey. With his talent and traits, expect to see Wagner in the NBA for a long time.”

After an impressive all-star and combine season for the five signees, the hype is real for watching these five guys take the court in Lexington next season.

With some positive thoughts surrounding the possible return of Antonio Reeves and Oscar Tshiebwe, it should be an exciting season at Rupp Arena.

Let’s get this Toronto trip rolling.

