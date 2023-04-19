Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky Football in Preseason ESPN FPI Edition

Kentucky football’s Will Levis is expected to be a top draft pick in next week’s NFL Draft. While Kentucky will also lose a few more veteran players to the draft, the Wildcats do retain several key pieces of their team and have added transfer quarterback Devin Leary to the fold. Kentucky has also brought back offensive coordinator Liam Coen for a second stint with the team.

So, with so many positives surrounding the team heading into the fall, where does the team rank in the ESPN FPI Preseason Top-30?

The Wildcats just missed out on the Top-25 with a ranking of No. 28. Considering Kentucky didn’t finish last season as a ranked team, this is a respectable jump forward by taking a healthy roster and improved coaching staff into account.

ESPN FPI preseason top 30:

1- Ohio State

2- Bama

3- UGA

4- LSU

5- Texas

6- Michigan

7- USC

8- Clemson

9- Notre Dame

10- Penn State

11- Oklahoma

12- Tennesse

13- Oregon

14- FSU

15- Utah

16- Ole Miss

17- TCU

18- Florida

19- Texas A&M

20- Wisconsin

21- Washington

22- Texas Tech

23-… — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) April 18, 2023

Fellow SEC schools Alabama (2), Georgia (3), LSU (4), Tennessee (12), Ole Miss (16), Florida (18), Texas A&M (19) and Arkansas (30) join them in the rankings — with nine teams from the SEC being by far the most appearances of any conference.

Is Kentucky’s pre-season ranking pretty accurate of where they stack up with these other 29 teams? Should they be higher or lower? Pre-season rankings are pure speculation, so as long as Kentucky performs on the football field their ranking in mid-April will be irrelevant.

Tweet of the Day

Breaking: Draymond Green has been suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis, the NBA announced. pic.twitter.com/FzllzhyRl2 — ESPN (@espn) April 19, 2023

Was this the right call?

Headlines

2023 NFL draft: Mel Kiper’s favorite prospects at every position - ESPN

Where does Will Levis rank?

Players must now participate in NBA Combine to be draft-eligible - KSR

New change moving forward.

Jets C Barron returns to Game 1 win after taking skate to face - ESPN

Definition of tough.

Will Levis now the favorite to go No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft - KSR

Could someone move up to Houston’s pick?

Devin Booker, Suns take Game 2 against Clippers to pull even - ESPN

The former Wildcat couldn’t miss.

Fox wins NBA’s inaugural Clutch Player of the Year award - KSR

He’s having an incredible year.

Green gets 1-game ban; Sabonis questionable for Game 3 - ESPN

Did he deserve more than one game or a suspension at all?

Kentucky Run-Rules Xavier 13-2 in Return to Lexington - KSR

Bat Cats are hot.