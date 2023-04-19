Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky Football in Preseason ESPN FPI Edition

Kentucky football’s Will Levis is expected to be a top draft pick in next week’s NFL Draft. While Kentucky will also lose a few more veteran players to the draft, the Wildcats do retain several key pieces of their team and have added transfer quarterback Devin Leary to the fold. Kentucky has also brought back offensive coordinator Liam Coen for a second stint with the team.
So, with so many positives surrounding the team heading into the fall, where does the team rank in the ESPN FPI Preseason Top-30?
The Wildcats just missed out on the Top-25 with a ranking of No. 28. Considering Kentucky didn’t finish last season as a ranked team, this is a respectable jump forward by taking a healthy roster and improved coaching staff into account.
ESPN FPI preseason top 30:— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) April 18, 2023
1- Ohio State
2- Bama
3- UGA
4- LSU
5- Texas
6- Michigan
7- USC
8- Clemson
9- Notre Dame
10- Penn State
11- Oklahoma
12- Tennesse
13- Oregon
14- FSU
15- Utah
16- Ole Miss
17- TCU
18- Florida
19- Texas A&M
20- Wisconsin
21- Washington
22- Texas Tech
23-…
Fellow SEC schools Alabama (2), Georgia (3), LSU (4), Tennessee (12), Ole Miss (16), Florida (18), Texas A&M (19) and Arkansas (30) join them in the rankings — with nine teams from the SEC being by far the most appearances of any conference.
Is Kentucky’s pre-season ranking pretty accurate of where they stack up with these other 29 teams? Should they be higher or lower? Pre-season rankings are pure speculation, so as long as Kentucky performs on the football field their ranking in mid-April will be irrelevant.
