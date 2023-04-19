NBA-NBPA to force participation in combine if invited starting in 2024

The NBA and NBPA are forcing major changes in the new collective bargaining agreement, and one of those is going to impact players that want to enter their name in the NBA Draft.

With the Kentucky Wildcats typically having several players looking to go pro, this will certainly be something Kentucky wants to keep on their mind. One key change is how players attempt to avoid the NBA Combine in hopes of not being selected by a team.

They will no longer have that option since, if invited to the combine, they will have to attend and take part in some of the activities, beginning in 2024.

You might be wondering, “What if they have a truly great reason not to be there?” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony answered that while reporting the news.

“Players who are physically unable to participate, because of playing with a FIBA club still in-season, family tragedy, the birth of a child, or an injury, as determined by the medical director of the combine, will be required to complete components at a later date. Failure to do so will result in being ineligible to be selected on draft night,” Givony wrote.

The NBA is wanting to crack down on teams not getting a full look at prospects, especially as most of the teams in the lottery don’t have the most filled-out rosters. It makes sense, but it certainly will be a major change that prospects will need to be aware of starting in 2024.