Kentucky offers Rhode Island DB transfer Antonio Carter

The Kentucky Wildcats are still busy in the transfer portal, and now a new name has emerged as a potential transfer option.

On Monday, Rhode Island defensive back transfer Antonio Carter announced on Twitter that he has received an offer from Kentucky.

In addition to Kentucky, Carter has received offers from the Texas A&M Aggies, West Virginia Mountaineers, Louisville Cardinals, and Baylor Bears among others since entering the transfer portal on April 16th.

blessed to receive an offer from the university of kentucky! pic.twitter.com/I37bEgvhp5 — Antonio Carter (@AntonioC_viii) April 18, 2023

During the 2022 season, Carter started in all 11 games for Rhode Island and finished the season with 60 tackles (4.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, a sack, and an interception.

For his career, he has totaled 105 tackles (5.5 for loss), 17 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 sacks, and an interception.

The Florida native received offers from the likes of Wagner, Fordham, and Gardner-Webb out of high school before landing at Rhode Island. After an impressive 2022 season, Carter is now looking for a bigger opportunity.

Since the second transfer portal window opened on April 15th, Carter becomes the third known transfer option for Kentucky, joining Wyoming Cowboys offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon and USC Trojans offensive lineman Courtland Ford.

Carter spent three seasons with Rhode Island and will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.